Special Weather Statement issued December 9 at 2:27PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 220 PM MST, breezy southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph were creating areas of blowing and drifting snow along State Highway 32 and 33 from Ashton and Newdale to Tetonia. Winds are expected to remain elevated until around 8 PM before gradually diminishing into the midnight hour. Travelers moving through this region should expect winter weather conditions and road closures.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.