Special Weather Statement issued December 9 at 2:27PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 220 PM MST, breezy southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph were creating
areas of blowing and drifting snow along State Highway 32 and 33
from Ashton and Newdale to Tetonia. Winds are expected to remain
elevated until around 8 PM before gradually diminishing into the
midnight hour. Travelers moving through this region should expect
winter weather conditions and road closures.
Locations impacted include…
Ashton, Marysville, Felt, Sugar City, Teton, Tetonia, Drummond,
Chester, St Anthony, Tetonia Research Station and Newdale.