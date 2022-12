This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations,

and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Western mountains and valleys.

* WHEN…Today through this evening. The heaviest snow is

expected between 9 AM and 3 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winter driving conditions with slick

roadways.