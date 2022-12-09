Winter Storm Warning issued December 9 at 1:05PM MST until December 11 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches.

* WHERE…Lost River Valley- Including the cities of Howe, Arco,

Mackay, and Chilly.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 3 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions may create areas of

blowing and drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.