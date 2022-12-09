Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 1:05PM MST until December 11 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

except 4 to 8 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.

* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness- Including the city of Clayton.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions may create areas of

blowing and drifting snow, especially over mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.