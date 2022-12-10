Winter Storm Warning issued December 10 at 2:51AM MST until December 11 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to
18 inches, except 18 to 30 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
* WHERE…Sun Valley Region-Wood River Foothills- Including the
cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Hailey, Bellevue, and
Picabo.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions may create areas of
blowing and drifting snow, especially over mountain passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.