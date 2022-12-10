Winter Storm Warning issued December 10 at 2:51AM MST until December 11 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

12 inches, except 8 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin- Including the city of Stanley.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions may create areas of

blowing and drifting snow, especially over mountain passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.