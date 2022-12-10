Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 2:02PM MST until December 11 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9

inches.

* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert- Including the

cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, and

Craters of the Moon NM.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery

road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions may create areas of

blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.