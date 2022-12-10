Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 2:08PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

in Jackson Valley; 4 to 8 inches in the mountains, with locally

higher amounts up to 12 inches in the Tetons and Gros Ventres.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 11 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. This

includes Togwotee and Teton Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.