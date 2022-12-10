Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 2:08PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
in Jackson Valley; 4 to 8 inches in the mountains, with locally
higher amounts up to 12 inches in the Tetons and Gros Ventres.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 11 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. This
includes Togwotee and Teton Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.