Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 2:08PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
locally higher amounts up to 12 inches expected over
southwestern portions of the park. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 11 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, with slippery road
conditions. This includes the Northeast Entrance.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.