Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 2:08PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches
near Sage Junction and Cokeville. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph
will occur Sunday afternoon and evening.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From noon Sunday to 11 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.