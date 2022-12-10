Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 2:08PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

in the Star Valley; 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 11 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.