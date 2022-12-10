Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 2:51AM MST until December 11 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9

inches.

* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert- Including the

cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, and

Craters of the Moon NM.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery

road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions may create areas of

blowing and drifting snow, especially over mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.