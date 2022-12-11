Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued December 11 at 2:59PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…1 to 2 inches of snow and gusty west wind of 15 to 25
mph.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and Western Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…Sunday Night through Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be impacted by snow. Slow down,
as slick spots are likely with snow covered roads. Visibility
will be reduced at times. Some drifting and blowing of snow are
possible, especially for north to south oriented roads.

National Weather Service

