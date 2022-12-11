Winter Storm Warning issued December 11 at 2:39PM MST until December 12 at 4:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 12

inches, except 6 to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes.

* WHERE…Sun Valley Region-Wood River Foothills- Including the

cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Hailey, Bellevue, and

Picabo.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions may create areas of

blowing and drifting snow, especially over mountain passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.