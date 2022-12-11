Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued December 11 at 2:39PM MST until December 12 at 4:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9
inches.

* WHERE…Lost River Range including Borah Peak.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions may create areas of
blowing and drifting snow, especially over mountain passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

