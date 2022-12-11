Winter Storm Warning issued December 11 at 3:20AM MST until December 11 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin- Including the city of
Copper Basin.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions may create areas of
blowing and drifting snow, especially over mountain passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.