Winter Storm Warning issued December 11 at 3:20AM MST until December 11 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 9

inches.

* WHERE…Lost River Range including Borah Peak.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions may create areas of

blowing and drifting snow, especially over mountain passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.