Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 1:15PM MST until December 12 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.