Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 2:18PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches expected
over southwestern portions of the park. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times on the roads across
Yellowstone National Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If you are planning outdoor recreation in
Yellowstone, prepare for hazardous winter conditions, cold, and
low visibility. Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become
disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in
quickly.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.