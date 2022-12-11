Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 2:18PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 3

inches near Sage Junction and Cokeville, with only around 1

inch expected near Kemmerer. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will

occur this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Some blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.