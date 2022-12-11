Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 2:39PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches, except 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph especially at
ridge tops.
* WHERE…The Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida
Region, Bear River Range, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Teton
Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery
road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions may create areas of
blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.