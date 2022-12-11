Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 2:39PM MST until December 12 at 4:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert- Including the
cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, and
Craters of the Moon NM.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery
road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions may create areas of
blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.