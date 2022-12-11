Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 3:16AM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches in Jackson Valley; 5 to 10 inches in the mountains, with

locally higher amounts up to 14 inches in the Teton Mountains.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult especially over Teton and

Togwotee mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

back country. Back country enthusiasts can easily become

disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in

quickly.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.