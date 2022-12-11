Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 3:16AM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches expected over

southwestern portions of the park. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times on the road across

northern Yellowstone, this includes Mammoth to the northeast

entrance of Yellowstone.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If you are planning outdoor recreation in

Yellowstone, prepare for hazardous winter conditions, cold, and

low visibility. Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become

disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in

quickly.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road conditions in Yellowstone call 307 344 2117.