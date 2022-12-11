Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 3:16AM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 3
inches near Sage Junction and Cokeville, with only around 1 inch
expected near Kemmerer. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will occur
this afternoon and evening.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From noon today to 11 PM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Some blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.