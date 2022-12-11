Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 3:16AM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches in lower elevations; 4 to 8 inches in the mountains.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the
back country. Back country enthusiasts can easily become
disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in
quickly.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.