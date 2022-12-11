Skip to Content
today at 11:48 AM
Published 3:20 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 3:20AM MST until December 11 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert- Including the
cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, and
Craters of the Moon NM.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery
road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions may create areas of
blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

