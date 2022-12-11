Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 3:20AM MST until December 11 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness- Including the city of Clayton.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions may create areas of

blowing and drifting snow, especially over mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.