Multiple bands of light to moderate snow are occurring along the Interstate 15, 84 and 86 corridors…as well as the highlands south of Snake Plain. While snow amounts look like so far and should remain light, expect slick roads to continue or develop in several locations. We should see these band move out in the next 3 hours. More light snow is possible later today and tonight.

