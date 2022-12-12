Special Weather Statement issued December 12 at 3:26AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…1 to 3 inches of snow with localized higher amounts.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and Western Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…Today through Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be impacted by snow. Slow down,
as slick spots are likely with snow covered roads. Visibility
will be reduced at times. Some drifting and blowing of snow are
possible, especially for north to south oriented roads.