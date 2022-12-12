Special Weather Statement issued December 12 at 3:26AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be impacted by snow. Slow down, as slick spots are likely with snow covered roads. Visibility will be reduced at times. Some drifting and blowing of snow are possible, especially for north to south oriented roads.

* WHAT…1 to 3 inches of snow with localized higher amounts.

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

