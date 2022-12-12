Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued December 12 at 4:02AM MST until December 12 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Lost River Valley- Including the cities of Howe, Arco,
Mackay, and Chilly.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

