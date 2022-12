* WHAT…Moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin- Including the city of

Copper Basin.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.