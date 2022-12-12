Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 10:35PM MST until December 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.