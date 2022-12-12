Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 1:46PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snowfall of 1 to 3 inches

in the lower elevations, and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Teton and

Togwotee Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.