* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow of up to 2 inches is

possible.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times on the roads across

northern Yellowstone National Park.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.