Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 1:46PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snowfall of 3 to 5 inches

in the lower elevations, and 6 to 10 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.