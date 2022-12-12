Skip to Content
today at 9:24 PM
Published 2:00 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 2:00PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. New snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches,
except 3 to 7 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.
Winds gusting as high as 25 mph especially at ridge tops.

* WHERE…The Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida
Region, Bear River Range, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Teton
Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 pm MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery
road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Alerts

National Weather Service

