Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 3:25AM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3
inches near Sage Junction and Cokeville, with around 1 inch of
additional snowfall expected near Kemmerer.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.