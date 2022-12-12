Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 3:25AM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snowfall of 2 to 4 inches in

the lower elevations, and 4 to 6 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include

travel into the back country. Back country enthusiasts can

easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia

can set in quickly.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.