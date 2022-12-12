Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 4:02AM MST until December 12 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Light Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches.

* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert- Including the

cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, and

Craters of the Moon NM.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Plan on slippery road

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.