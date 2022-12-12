Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 4:02AM MST until December 12 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert- Including the
cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, and
Craters of the Moon NM.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Plan on slippery road
conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.