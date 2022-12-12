Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 4:02AM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches,

except 3 to 7 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.

Winds gusting as high as 25 mph especially at ridge tops.

* WHERE…The Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida

Region, Bear River Range, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot

Mountains, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Teton

Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 pm MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.