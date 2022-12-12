Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 5:53PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of light snow. Additional snowfall of 1 to 2
inches in the lower elevations, and 3 to 5 inches in the
mountains.
* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.