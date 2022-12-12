Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 6:13PM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches.
Storm total of 2 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.