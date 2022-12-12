Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 6:13PM MST until December 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three
inches. Storm total of 2 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

