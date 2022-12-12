Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 6:13PM MST until December 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three
inches.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,
Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier,
Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan
Valley, and Victor.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.