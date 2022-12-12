Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 6:13PM MST until December 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three

inches.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,

Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier,

Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan

Valley, and Victor.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.