December 13, 2022 1:48 AM
Published 6:13 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 6:13PM MST until December 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three
inches.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,
Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier,
Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan
Valley, and Victor.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

