Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 9:21AM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snowfall of 2 to 3 inches

in the lower elevations, and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Teton and

Togwotee Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

backcountry. Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become

disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in

quickly.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.