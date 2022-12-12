Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 9:21AM MST until December 12 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow of 2 to 4 inches are
expected.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times on the roads
across northern Yellowstone National Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If you are planning outdoor recreation in
Yellowstone, prepare for hazardous winter conditions, cold,
and low visibility. Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become
disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in
quickly.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.