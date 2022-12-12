Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 9:21AM MST until December 13 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
3 inches near Sage Junction and Cokeville, with around 1 inch
of additional snowfall expected near Kemmerer.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

