Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 9:21AM MST until December 13 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to

3 inches near Sage Junction and Cokeville, with around 1 inch

of additional snowfall expected near Kemmerer.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.