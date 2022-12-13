Special Weather Statement issued December 13 at 6:20PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

An area of light snow extends from Burley to Pocatello to Blackfoot.

Light accumulations are creating slick roads, especially along

Interstates 84, 86 and portions of Interstate 15. Light snow will

remain possible through 9 pm this evening with accumulations likely

remaining under an inch.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.