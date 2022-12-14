Special Weather Statement issued December 14 at 1:45PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A fast moving system will swing through eastern Idaho this evening
and into the early morning hours on Thursday. Accumulations across
the area will likely be in the 1-2 inch range with some locally
higher amounts possible around American Falls and Pocatello
possible if the highest moisture tracks a bit further east than
currently forecast. Either way, expect gradually deteriorating
travel conditions later this evening and into the overnight. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.